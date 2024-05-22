Who Got The Work

Anne Shea Gaza and Jennifer Siew of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor have stepped in to defend Re Secured Networks in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action was filed Feb. 12 in Delaware District Court by Richards, Layton & Finger and Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelber on behalf of OmniVision Technologies Inc. The suit seeks a declaration that OmniVision's digital imaging sensors do not infringe on the defendant's patents. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Hall, is 1:24-cv-00187, OmniVision Technologies, Inc. v. Re Secured Networks, LLC.

Technology

May 22, 2024, 10:00 AM

Plaintiffs

OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Richards, Layton & Finger

David H. Bluestone

defendants

Re Secured Networks, LLC

defendant counsels

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims