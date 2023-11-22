Who Got The Work

King & Spalding partners Shane Brun and Tom J. Friel Jr. have entered appearances for Motive Technologies Inc., formerly known as Keep Trucking Inc., in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, which asserts seven patents, was filed Oct. 13 in California Northern District Court by Kirkland & Ellis on behalf of Omnitracs LLC, SmartDrive Systems Inc. and XRS Corporation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:23-cv-05261, Omnitracs, LLC et al v. Motive Technologies, Inc.

Technology

November 22, 2023, 8:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Omnitracs, LLC

SmartDrive Systems, Inc.

Xrs Corporation

Plaintiffs

Kirkland & Ellis

defendants

Motive Technologies, Inc.

defendant counsels

King & Spalding

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims