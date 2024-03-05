Who Got The Work

Joseph Milowic III of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has entered an appearance for the Swatch Group d/b/a Tissot in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Feb. 9 in New York Southern District Court by the Law Office of David J. Hoffman on behalf of Omnitek Partners, asserts a single patent related to conformal power supplies for wearable devices. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote, is 1:24-cv-01001, Omnitek Partners, LLC v. The Swatch Group (US) Inc., d/b/a Tissot.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 05, 2024, 9:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Omnitek Partners, LLC

Plaintiffs

Law Office David J. Hoffman

defendants

The Swatch Group (US) Inc.

The Swatch Group (US) Inc., d/b/a Tissot

defendant counsels

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims