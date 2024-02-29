Who Got The Work

Morrison & Foerster partner Kyle W.K. Mooney has entered an appearance for Citizen Watch Co. of America in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Feb. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Ramey LLP and attorney David J. Hoffman on behalf of Omnitek Partners, asserts a single patent related to conformal power supplies. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote, is 1:24-cv-00987, Omnitek Partners, LLC v. Citizen Watch Company of America, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 29, 2024, 8:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Omnitek Partners, LLC

Plaintiffs

Law Office David J. Hoffman

defendants

Citizen Watch Company of America, Inc.

defendant counsels

Morrison & Foerster

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims