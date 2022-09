New Suit - Contract

Centerfield, a city in Utah, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in Utah District Court. The complaint was filed by Snell & Wilmer on behalf of property developer OmniSight over a dispute relating to water shares in connection with the construction and development of the Danish Meadows subdivision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00561, OmniSight LLC v. Centerfield City et al.

Real Estate

September 02, 2022, 2:10 PM