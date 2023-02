New Suit

CDW, a technology supplier, and several of its top executives were hit with a civil RICO lawsuit Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by the Watson Law Group on behalf of Omnireps LLC, which contends it lost business relationships as a result of the defendants placing Omnireps on an industry blacklist. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00868, Omnireps, LLC v. Cdw Corporation et al.

Technology

February 13, 2023, 2:15 PM