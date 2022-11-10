Attorneys at Phelps Dunbar on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Ironshore Specialty Insurance to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, filed by Kean Miller on behalf of A & A Tank Truck Co. and Omni Environmental Solutions, seeks a declaration that Ironshore owes a duty to defend and indemnify Omni in an underlying environmental cleanup lawsuit. The case is 6:22-cv-05939, Omni Environmental Solutions et al v. Ironshore Specialty Insurance Co.
Insurance
November 10, 2022, 12:50 PM