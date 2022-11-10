Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Phelps Dunbar on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Ironshore Specialty Insurance to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, filed by Kean Miller on behalf of A & A Tank Truck Co. and Omni Environmental Solutions, seeks a declaration that Ironshore owes a duty to defend and indemnify Omni in an underlying environmental cleanup lawsuit. The case is 6:22-cv-05939, Omni Environmental Solutions et al v. Ironshore Specialty Insurance Co.

Insurance

November 10, 2022, 12:50 PM