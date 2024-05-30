Philip M. Hanaka from Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney stepped in to defend NKT Photonics in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The court action, filed on April 17 in Massachusetts District Court by Brooks Kushman and the Law Office of Michael C. Moschos on behalf of Omni Continuum, asserts two patents related to a supercontinuum laser for generating broadband light. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, is 1:24-cv-11007, Omni Continuum LLC v. Nkt Photonics Inc. et al.
Technology
May 30, 2024, 6:55 PM