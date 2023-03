Who Got The Work

William D. Belanger of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders has entered an appearance for NKT Photonics Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, which asserts two patents, was filed Feb. 17 in Massachusetts District Court by the Law Office of Michael C. Moschos on behalf of Omni Continuum LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, is 1:23-cv-10359, Omni Continuum LLC v. Nkt Photonics Inc.

Technology

March 29, 2023, 7:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Omni Continuum LLC

Plaintiffs

Brooks Kushman

Law Office Of Michael C. Moschos

defendants

Nkt Photonics Inc.

defendant counsels

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims