Adam B. Harris of Phelps Dunbar has entered an appearance for Berkshire Hathaway and Hankin Environmental Systems Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case, over a disputed subcontract payment bond claim, was filed April 17 in Mississippi Southern District Court by Daniel, Coker, Horton & Bell on behalf of Omi Refractories, doing business as Bisco Refractories. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Halil S. Ozerden, is 1:23-cv-00102, Omi Refractories, LLC v. Hankin Environmental Systems, Inc. et al.

June 02, 2023, 6:21 AM

Omi Refractories, LLC

Daniel Coker Horton & Bell, P.A.

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company

Hankin Environmental Systems, Inc.

Phelps Dunbar

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract