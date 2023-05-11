OMelvenys Return to Office Plans Prioritize Flexibility | La...

News From Law.com

When determining a post-pandemic work schedule —a challenge across the industry — O'Melveny & Myers launched a months-long evaluation process involving multiple town hall meetings in every office and experiments with in-office schedules across the firm."We wanted to be really, really intentional about how we are going to approach the future of work at O'Melveny," said chief operating officer George Demos, who participated in 50 or 60 town halls over the last year.

Legal Services - Large Law

May 11, 2023, 3:33 PM

nature of claim: /