OMelveny Re-Elects Chair, Prepares for Tremendous 2024 After...

After several years of aggressive growth for O'Melveny & Myers, which added 46 lateral partners between 2021 and 2022 and posted a 12.4% increase in gross revenue in 2022, financial performance dipped in 2023 with a 3.6% decrease in revenue. The firm continued adding headcount, a factor that contributed to a 4.8% decline in RPL, while PEP was down 0.5%. The numbers hardly tell the whole story of O'Melveny's year, chair Bradley Butwin said in an interview. On Thursday, O'Melveny announced Butwin had been re-elected to a fourth term as firm chair beginning in February 2025.

March 14, 2024, 5:00 AM

