OMelveny Grabs 2 Trial Partners from Baker Botts in Houston ...

Two Baker Botts first-chair trial partners have moved to O'Melveny & Myers' Houston office to launch a litigation practice in the Space City, as the Am Law 100 firm continues to aggressively build its Texas team.Travis Sales and John Anaipakos joined O'Melveny as partners in the general litigation practice group on Tuesday. Each had spent their career at Baker Botts and held senior leadership roles at the firm. Sales was chair of the ERISA litigation practice, and Anaipakos formerly chaired the Houston litigation department.

August 01, 2023, 2:12 PM

