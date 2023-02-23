OMelveny Adds to Labor and Employment Practice In Texas With...

News From Law.com

O'Melveny & Myers has hired Locke Lord labor and employment partner Kimberly Williams as a partner in Dallas, where Williams will launch the firm's Texas labor and employment practice."I'm excited about expanding the firm's Dallas office, which now has over 40 lawyers. I'm excited about expanding in Texas, the opportunity to be the firm's first dedicated labor and employment lawyer in Texas," Williams said.Williams, who had practiced at Locke Lord since 2005, was a member of the firm's board of directors. She joined O'Melveny on Wednesday.

February 23, 2023, 11:40 AM