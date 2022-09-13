OMelveny Adds Media Technology Chair from Hughes Hubbard Ami...

News From Law.com

Los Angeles-founded Am Law 100 firm O'Melveny & Myers announced the hiring of corporate partner Matthew Syrkin to the firm's New York office on Tuesday, naming Syrkin co-chair of the firm's MediaTech group alongside Century City partner Hale Boggs. Syrkin arrives after a 15-year career at Hughes Hubbard & Reed, where he was founder and global chair of the firm's media, technology and commercial transactions group, as well as co-chair of its data privacy and cybersecurity group. He brings together clients in media, entertainment, fintech, and advertising tech for deals across the globe, including high-profile transactions involving HBO, Comcast, Paramount, and others that have earned Syrkin recognition as a top entertainment and technology dealmaker from Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

Legal Services

September 13, 2022, 5:24 PM