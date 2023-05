New Suit

Selective Insurance Group and Tjorvi Jonasson were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit in Virginia Eastern District Court on Friday. The complaint, seeking coverage for workplace injury claims, was filed by Ventker Henderson Stancliff PLLC on behalf of Omega Protein Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00347, Omega Protein, Inc. v. Selective Insurance Co. of the Southeast et al.

Insurance

May 26, 2023, 12:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Omega Protein, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Ventker Henderson Stancliff, PLLC

defendants

Selective Insurance Co. of the Southeast

Tjorvi Jonasson

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute