New Suit - Patent

Verizon was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Allen Dyer Doppelt & Gilchrist on behalf of Omega Patents, alleges that Verizon's 'Hum' vehicle diagnostic and tracking system infringes the plaintiff's patent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-02371, Omega Patents LLC v. Verizon Connect Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

December 20, 2022, 5:54 PM