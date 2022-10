Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nielsen & Treas on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against National General Insurance to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Ida, was brought by the Lane Law Group on behalf of Tara O'Meallie and 600 East Guidry 70433 LLC. The case is 2:22-cv-03768, O'Meallie et al. v. National General Insurance Co.

Insurance

October 07, 2022, 6:43 PM