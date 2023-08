Who Got The Work

Brett J. Miller of Butzel Long has entered an appearance for the Board of Governors of Wayne State University in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The action was filed July 14 in Michigan Eastern District Court by NachtLaw on behalf of Hind Omar, who contend that he was wrongfully denied accommodations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark A. Goldsmith, is 2:23-cv-11689, Omar v. Wayne State University, Board of Governors of.

August 28, 2023, 10:59 AM

