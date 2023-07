Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kabat Chapman & Ozmer on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Charter Communications to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, over alleged workplace sexual harassment, was filed by Holman Schiavone on behalf of a former fraud representative. The case is 4:23-cv-00537, Omar v. Charter Communications LLC.

Telecommunications

July 28, 2023, 4:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Soleen Omar

Plaintiffs

Holman Schiavone, LLC

defendants

Charter Communications, LLC

defendant counsels

Kabat, Chapman & Ozmer LLP

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination