Who Got The Work

Mutual of Omaha Insurance, a financial services company offering life insurance policies, has turned to attorney Michael D. Anderson of Wells Marble & Hurst to fend off a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, filed March 5 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Lambert Zainey Smith & Soso on behalf of Patricia Oman, accuses Mutual of Omaha of willfully failing to pay Oman benefits due under the terms of her husband’s accidental death insurance policy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance, is 2:24-cv-00563, Oman v. Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 22, 2024, 8:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Patricia Oman

Plaintiffs

The Lambert Firm

Lambert Zainey Smith & Soso, PLC

Lambert Firm, Aplc

defendants

Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Wells Marble Hurst

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute