Mutual of Omaha Insurance, a financial services company offering life insurance policies, has turned to attorney Michael D. Anderson of Wells Marble & Hurst to fend off a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, filed March 5 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Lambert Zainey Smith & Soso on behalf of Patricia Oman, accuses Mutual of Omaha of willfully failing to pay Oman benefits due under the terms of her husband’s accidental death insurance policy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance, is 2:24-cv-00563, Oman v. Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company.
Insurance
April 22, 2024, 8:16 AM