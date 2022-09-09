New Suit

Travelers and Great American Insurance were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Friday in Nebraska District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a windstorm, was filed by Zerbe Miller Fingeret Frank Jadav & Hunziker and Houghton Bradford Whitted on behalf of Omaha Apartment Partners d/b/a Village Gate Apartments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-00318, Omaha Apartment Partners LLC v. Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America et al.

Insurance

September 09, 2022, 8:06 PM