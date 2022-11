New Suit - Employment

Littler Mendelson filed a lawsuit Monday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of Oma Construction Inc. The suit, pertaining to labor union relations, targets Teamsters Local 174. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01631, Oma Construction Inc v. Teamsters Local 174.

Construction & Engineering

November 15, 2022, 6:57 AM