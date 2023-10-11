Robert A. Jacobs, Charles E. Weir and Andrea Del-Carmen Gonzalez from Manatt, Phelps & Phillips have entered appearances for music publishers BMG Rights Management (France), Sarl and BMG Rights Management (US) LLC in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Aug. 31 in California Northern District Court by Phillips, Erlewine, Given & Carlin on behalf of Om Records LLC, seeks to enjoin the defendants from using the 'OM Records' mark in connection with the sale of record label goods or services. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White, is 4:23-cv-04506, Om Records, LLC v. Om Developpement, SAS et al.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
October 11, 2023, 8:33 AM