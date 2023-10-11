Who Got The Work

Robert A. Jacobs, Charles E. Weir and Andrea Del-Carmen Gonzalez from Manatt, Phelps & Phillips have entered appearances for music publishers BMG Rights Management (France), Sarl and BMG Rights Management (US) LLC in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Aug. 31 in California Northern District Court by Phillips, Erlewine, Given & Carlin on behalf of Om Records LLC, seeks to enjoin the defendants from using the 'OM Records' mark in connection with the sale of record label goods or services. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White, is 4:23-cv-04506, Om Records, LLC v. Om Developpement, SAS et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 11, 2023, 8:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Om Records, LLC

Plaintiffs

Phillips, Erlewine, Given And Carlin LLP

Phillips, Erlewine, Given & Carlin LLP

Phillips Erlewine Given & Carlin LLP

defendants

BMG Production Music, Inc.

BMG Rights Management (France), Sarl

BMG Rights Management (US) LLC

BMG Rights Management, GmbH

Olympique de Marseille, SA

Om Developpement, SAS

defendant counsels

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims