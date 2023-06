Removed To Federal Court

State Farm Insurance removed an insurance coverage lawsuit to California Central District Court on Wednesday. The complaint, for property damage claims stemming from a June 2021 water intrusion event, was filed by attorney Steve White on behalf of Lisa U. Om and Paul Sang Om. State Farm is represented by Pacific Law Partners. The case is 8:23-cv-00953, Om et al v. State Farm General Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 31, 2023, 7:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Lisa U Om

Paul Sang Om

defendants

State Farm General Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute