Japanese optics and medical company Olympus has hired top Cigna lawyer Neil Boyden Tanner to succeed Global General Counsel Donna Miller, who is retiring, She took the legal reins in April 2016, one month after the company admitted to a massive hospital-bribery scheme and agreed to pay $635 million in fines to U.S. authorities.

December 20, 2023, 6:55 AM

