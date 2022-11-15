Who Got The Work

Maren R. Norton and B. Andrew Pike of Stoel Rives have entered appearances for Dulcich Incorporated in a pending environmental lawsuit. The case, filed Sept. 9 in Washington Western District Court by Kampmeier & Knutsen on behalf of Olympic Forest Coalition, accuses Dulcich of discharging pollutants into U.S. waters without authorization of a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David G. Estudillo, is 3:22-cv-05652, Olympic Forest Coalition v. Dulcich Incorporated.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

November 15, 2022, 6:52 AM