Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against cutting machine manufacturers MultiCam Great Lakes Inc. and MultiCam Inc. to Ohio Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Auman, Mahan & Furry on behalf of Olwin Metal Fabrication LLC, seeks over $220,000 in reimbursement for a defective ARCOS series plasma machine. The case is 3:22-cv-00333, Olwin Metal Fabrication LLC v. MultiCam Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 22, 2022, 6:39 AM