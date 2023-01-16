Who Got The Work

Thomas J. Fisher, Samuel A. Lewis and Evelyn Y. Riley of Cozen O'Connor have stepped in as defense counsel to Lolo Surgical LLC and Chen Yan in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 1 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Katten Muchin Rosenman on behalf of Olulo LLC, an implant dentistry practice, pursues claims against Chen Yan for allegedly misappropriating proprietary and confidential trade secret information in favor of a competitor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Claude M. Hilton, is 1:22-cv-01375, Olulo LLC v. Yan et al.

Health Care

January 16, 2023, 6:17 AM