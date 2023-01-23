Who Got The Work

Hans H.J. Pijls of Dinsmore & Shohl and Nicholas J. Schwartz of Dolenga & Dolenga have entered appearances for Winnebago Industries and General RV Centers in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The complaint was filed Dec. 9 in Michigan Eastern District Court by the Burdge Law Office on behalf of Michael Olson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nancy G. Edmunds, is 2:22-cv-12988, Olson v. Winnebago Industries, Inc. et al.

Automotive

January 23, 2023, 10:38 AM