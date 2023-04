Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart and Seyfarth Shaw on Friday removed a lawsuit against West Bend Mutual Insurance and Randstad Technologies to Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by attorney Robert T. Olson, who contends that he was denied a position with West Bend due to discrimination. The case is 2:23-cv-00509, Olson v. Randstad HR Solutions of Delaware LLC et al.

Business Services

April 21, 2023, 1:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert T Olson

defendants

Randstad General Partner (US) LLC

Randstad HR Solutions of Delaware LLC

Randstad North America Inc

Randstad Professionals US, LLC

Randstad Technologies LLC

Randstad US LLC

West Bend Mutual Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Meissner Tierney Fisher Nichols

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination