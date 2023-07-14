Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Rodey Dickason Sloan Akin & Robb on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Polaris Industries, a leading manufacturer of snowmobiles and motorcycles, to New Mexico District Court. The suit, filed by Singleton Schreiber on behalf of Shayla Olson, alleges that the plaintiff's hand was crushed during a rollover accident in a 2020 Polaris RZR XP 4 Turbo S, resulting in a finger amputation. The case is 1:23-cv-00594, Olson v. Polaris Industries Inc.

Automotive

July 14, 2023, 8:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Shayla Olson

Singleton Schreiber

defendants

Polaris Industries, Inc.

defendant counsels

Rodey Law

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims