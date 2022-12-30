Removed To Federal Court

Unison Agreement Corp. removed a consumer class action to Washington Western District Court on Friday. According to the complaint, instead of offering loans to homeowners, the defendant offers to 'co-invest' by purchasing an option to acquire equity when the owner later sells the property. The suit argues that this payment structure is effectively a reverse mortgage scheme designed to circumvent state lending laws. Unison Agreement Corp. is represented by Jenner & Block and Gordon Tilden Thomas & Cordell. The case is 2:22-cv-01859, Olson et al. v. Unison Agreement Corp.

Banking & Financial Services

December 30, 2022, 5:17 PM