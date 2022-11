New Suit - Employment

The Scotts Company was hit with an employment lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over alleged sexual harassment claims, was brought by Florin Gray Bouzas Owens LLC on behalf of Elizabeth Olsen. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01299, Olsen v. The Scotts Company LLC.

Agriculture

November 23, 2022, 11:32 AM