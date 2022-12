Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Costco Wholesale to California Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Ratner Molineaux LLP on behalf of Megan Olsen. The case is 2:22-cv-02294, Olsen v. Costco Wholesale Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 23, 2022, 7:22 PM