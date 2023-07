Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon & Polscer and Dickinson Wright on Friday removed a policyholder lawsuit against Geico to Oregon District Court. The complaint, filed Aug. 8, 2022 in Multnomah County, Oregon, brings claims on behalf of Janae Olsen and Tim Armstrong. The plaintiffs allege that GEICO uses a nationwide scheme to underpay the claims of its policyholders. The case is 3:23-cv-00972, Olsen et al v. GEICO General Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

July 03, 2023, 4:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Janae Olsen

Tim Armstrong

Plaintiffs

Dr. Aaron Deshaw, Esq., PC

defendants

Berkshire Hathaway

GEICO General Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Gordon & Polscer, LLC

Dickinson Wright

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute