Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dickinson Wright and Gordon & Polscer on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Geico, Berkshire Hathaway and other defendants to Oregon District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by attorney Aaron DeShaw on behalf of Janae Olsen and Tim Armstrong. The case is 3:22-cv-01610, Olsen et al. v. Geico General Insurance Co. et al.