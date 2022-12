Who Got The Work

Nancy M. Erfle and Thomas H. Castelli of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have entered appearances for Enlyte Group LLC in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed Oct. 21 in Oregon District Court by attorney Aaron DeShaw on behalf of Janae Olsen and Tim Armstrong. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez, is 3:22-cv-01610, Olsen et al v. GEICO General Insurance Company et al.