New Suit - Employment

Google and its director of programmatic media, Tiffany Miller, were sued Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Rissmiller PLLC on behalf of a former Google food, beverage & restaurants managing director, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated for not being 'inclusive' and due to their being, 'too many white guys' on Google's CG&E management team. The suit also pursues sexual harassment and gender discrimination claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10163, Olohan v. Google LLC et al.