Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed a lawsuit against R&L Carriers Shared Services LLC to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over alleged race-based employment discrimination, was filed by Koller Law on behalf of Jonathan Olmeda. The case is 1:23-cv-00197, Olmeda v. R&L Carriers Shared Services, L.L.C.

Transportation & Logistics

January 14, 2023, 9:15 AM