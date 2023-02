Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bond, Schoeneck & King on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Mercedes-Benz of Rockville Centre to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged age- and disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by the J.S. Frizson Law Firm on behalf of Mindy Olivieri. The case is 1:23-cv-00788, Olivieri v. Mercedes-Benz of Rockville Centre.