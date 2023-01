New Suit - Trademark

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman filed a complaint for declaratory judgment of trademark invalidity Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of Olivet University. The complaint accuses Olivet College of breaching a trademark coexistence agreement by petitioning the federal government to cancel the plaintiff's registration. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00117, Olivet University v. Olivet College.

Education

January 23, 2023, 8:35 PM