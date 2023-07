New Suit - Defamation

Olivet University, a religious university in southern California, filed a defamation lawsuit against Newsweek and editor Naveed Jamali on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Cooley, accuses Newsweek of falsely publishing that Olivet pleaded guilty to money laundering In actuality, the suit asserts, Olivet pled to misdemeanor conspiracy. The case is 1:23-cv-05670, Olivet University v. Newsweek Digital LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 01, 2023, 6:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Olivet University

Cooley

defendants

Naveed Jamali

Newsweek Digital LLC

Newsweek LLC

Newsweek Magazine LLC

Newsweek Publishing LLC

NW Digital LLC

NW Magazine LLC

NW Media Holdings Corp.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims