Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Cabot Oil & Gas, Coterra Energy and its board of directors to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Clark Hill on behalf of John S. Oliverio, accuses the defendants of failing to pay the plaintiff's restricted stock award. The case is 2:22-cv-01679, Oliverio v. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation et al.

Energy

November 28, 2022, 5:58 PM