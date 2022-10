Who Got The Work

Virginia W. Barnhart and Sarah E. Meyer of Womble Bond Dickinson have entered appearances for Wells Fargo in a pending foreclosure lawsuit. The case was filed Aug. 23 in Maryland District Court on behalf of Lavonne J. Oliver. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher, is 1:22-cv-02128, Oliver v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.