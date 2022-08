Who Got The Work

Ashley Bryan Abel of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Sonoco Products Company and other defendants in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action, which pertains to pension benefits, was filed June 30 in South Carolina District Court by Robinson Gray Stepp & Laffitte on behalf of Daniel H. Oliver. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joseph Dawson III, is 4:22-cv-02083, Oliver v. Sonoco Products Company et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 15, 2022, 4:23 AM