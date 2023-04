Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Safe Haven Security Services and other defendants to California Eastern District Court. The suit, which was filed by the Law Offices of Gavril T. Gabriel on behalf of a former employee, pursues allegations of race-based discrimination, failure to pay wages and retaliation. The case is 2:23-cv-00626, Oliver v. Safe Haven Security Services, Inc. et al.

California

April 04, 2023, 2:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Timothy Oliver

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Gavril T. Gabriel

defendants

Jamie Lee Goehring

Mark Wayne Kleeman

Safe Haven Security Service, LLC

Safe Haven Security Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination