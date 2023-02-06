Who Got The Work

Cooley partners Aarti G. Reddy and Kyle Wong and Ogletree Deakins shareholder Maria Greco Danaher have stepped in as defense counsel to weight loss app Noom Inc. in a pending privacy class action. The complaint, filed Dec. 22 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Lynch Carpenter, centers on the defendant's alleged use of 'session replay' software to record user activity. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman, is 2:22-cv-01857, Oliver v. Noom, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

February 06, 2023, 4:15 AM