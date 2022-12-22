New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Noom Inc., a weight loss app, was hit with a digital privacy class action Thursday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, filed by Lynch Carpenter, contends that the defendant's use of 'session replay' software to record user activity constitutes an invasion of privacy and violates the Pennsylvania Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01857, Oliver v. Noom, Inc. session replay

Internet & Social Media

December 22, 2022, 4:55 PM