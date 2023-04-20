New Suit

HCA Health Services of Tennessee Inc. d/b/a/ Tristar Summit Medical Center was hit with a lawsuit Tuesday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The court action, filed by Spragens Law on behalf of Eddie Oliver, accuses the defendants of using excessive force, in the form of a taser, on Oliver to restrain him from leaving the facility after he was involuntarily committed. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00368, Oliver v. HCA Health Services of Tennessee, Inc.

Health Care

April 20, 2023, 5:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Eddie Oliver

Plaintiffs

Spragens Law PLC

defendants

HCA Health Services of Tennessee, Inc.

nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims